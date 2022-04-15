SHERIDAN — A project in development for six years has likely reached the end of the road — at least for now.
On Monday, the Sheridan City Council will consider relinquishing $340,000 in grant funding previously allocated to the creation of a pond in Malcolm Wallop Park.
This includes Land and Water Conservation funds in the amount of $200,000, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission funds in the amount of $40,000 and Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust funds in the amount of $100,000. The oldest of these grants dates back to 2018, city engineer Hanns Mercer said.
The proposed relinquishment of the grants comes after the city council voted Dec. 20, 2021, to remove the consideration of a bid award for the project from its agenda.
At the time, it was recommended the city council award the project to the design-build team of Barnum, Inc. and Stantec Consulting Services for a guaranteed maximum price of $800,000.
At the same meeting the pond project was removed from the agenda, the council approved, on a 4-3 vote, moving forward with a three-year and $3 million general investigation study of Little Goose Creek’s concrete flood control channel. The city will have to pay as much as half of the general investigation’s cost, or $1.5 million, Mayor Rich Bridger said.
Bridger said the approval of the general investigation was directly related to the removal of the pond project from the agenda. There simply wasn’t enough money to go around for both projects, he said.
“We didn’t anticipate it, but we were lucky enough to fall in the loop with the Army Corps of Engineers for a general investigation of the chutes, which is something that has been a priority for us for a number of years,” Bridger said. “So…we had to release these funds so we could move forward with that general investigation.”
Bridger noted the pond project could be restarted at some point in the future, although the city would have to reapply for the grants.
“This doesn’t mean it’s necessarily dead,” Bridger said. “It just means we want to give those funds back (for now) and reapproach this at a later date.”
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The city council will consider an amendment to its lease with the Downtown Sheridan Association at its Monday meeting.
The DSA is located at 121 S. Main St. and leases the building from the city. It does not pay rent because it provides businesses, citizens and the community with substantial benefits, city attorney Brendon Kerns said.
The DSA currently has a two-year lease with automatic two-year extensions. It pays for all maintenance and repairs and provides property and liability insurance on the building.
The most significant change in the new lease is the city would now cover most maintenance and repair costs for the building, including electrical; plumbing; structural; heating; ventilation and air conditioning; and roof repairs. The DSA will only be responsible for the first $500 of a major repair, Kerns said.
“If they have a major structural failure…they don’t have the coffers to be able to cover that,” Kerns said. “Or if they do, it’s just going to destroy all of their reserves — all of the money they need to be able to do the things that they do.”
Other changes being considered include a shift from a two-year lease term to a five-year lease term, Kerns said. The five-year term is standard for the city’s other lease agreements, Kerns said, and will come with an automatic five-year renewal extension unless the city or the DSA objects.
DSA will also no longer provide property insurance for the building, because the city already has a policy that can cover it, Kerns said. The organization will continue to provide liability insurance.