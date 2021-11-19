SHERIDAN — In a piece of good news in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, Sheridan County’s case count has dropped below 100 for the first time since late July.
“We’ve been above 100 cases all throughout August, September and October,” Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said. “So this is nice to see.”
As of Nov. 18, the county had a total of 97 active cases, according to the county’s COVID-19 Public Information Officer Jennifer Graves. Eighteen new positive cases were diagnosed in the last 24 hours.
While the lower number of active cases is encouraging, McCafferty said he “couldn’t venture a guess” as to why the numbers could be down. However, he said there could be a variety of potential factors including increased vaccination numbers or the observance of public health measures like social distancing and masking.
“I think this virus definitely goes in cycles, and we’re coming to the end of this particular cycle,” McCafferty said. “A combination of all those things (vaccination, social distancing, masking etc.) may have helped us out of this cycle.”
Another potential factor to consider, according to McCafferty, is that COVID testing has decreased from around 75 tests a day in recent months to just 40 tests a day. So with fewer tests being performed, the active case numbers may not be a completely accurate representation of the virus’ presence in the community.
While the case numbers are generally encouraging, the number of hospitalizations in the county is still relatively high at 17, according to Graves. This means roughly 18% of all COVID cases are currently hospitalized in Sheridan County. As of Nov. 16, there were two local patients on ventilators, according to the Wyoming Department of Health statistics.
“We want to keep an eye on that hospitalization number,” McCafferty said. “As long as we can keep our hospitalizations from exceeding our resources, we’re in a good place.”
McCafferty said the “lion’s share” of hospitalized COVID patients are from Sheridan County. The hospital continues to consider patient transfers from outside the county on a case-by-case basis based on those patients’ needs and the current staffing capacity of the hospital.
Staffing continues to be the primary issue that could impact quality of care for COVID patients and others in need of medical care in the community, McCafferty said.
McCafferty said the hospital has lost staff in recent months for a variety of reasons ranging from burnout to being offered better-paying positions as a traveling nurse. Others have expressed they will likely be leaving due to the soon-to-be-in-effect federal vaccine mandate. Roughly 40% of the hospital’s staff is not vaccinated.
To ensure continued quality care, the hospital plans to utilize more than $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for financial incentives centered around retaining staff and encouraging them to receive the vaccine. The hospital also plans to invest $1.4 million in wage increases for staff in “critical areas of the hospital” including certified nursing assistants, those with training in respiratory therapy and those caring for the hospital’s sickest patients. Doing this allows the hospital to be financially competitive and lessens the risk of employees moving on to other opportunities, McCafferty said.
“We’ve responded with trying to keep people in this community through continued investment, incentivizing people and increasing wages to be competitive in this very new market… which puts a lot of pressure on keeping the people we need to care for people in this community,” McCafferty said.
McCafferty said residents can do their part to reduce pressure on staff by being respectful and kind to them. You can also help hospital staff by doing your part to slow the spread of COVID-19 through vaccination, masking and social distancing.
As of Nov. 15, 42.85% of county residents had been fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. This is above the statewide average of 41.2%, and Sheridan County is the fifth most-vaccinated county in the state, behind Teton (81.26%), Albany (51.53%), Hot Springs (46.14%) and Fremont (44.06%) counties.
For those ages 12 and older, vaccines are available at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Sheridan County Public Health, Hospital Pharmacy West, Albertsons, Walmart and Walgreens.
Vaccines for those younger than 12 can be scheduled by calling Northeast Wyoming Pediatric Associates during business hours at 307-675-5555. Sheridan County Public Health is accepting walk-in appointments Monday, Thursday and Friday mornings.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment near you, see vaccines.gov.