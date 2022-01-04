SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council heard more than an hour of public comment prior to the discussion of a draft vaccination, testing and masking policy Monday. No action was taken on the policy.
The policy was drafted in response to an Emergency Temporary Standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in November, according to city of Sheridan Human Resources Director Heather Doke.
The standard requires businesses with at least 100 employees — including the city with roughly 185 employees — to ensure workers are vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering. According to the standard, employers are required to have a policy in place by next Monday, Jan. 10.
While the city’s policy is drafted, the council chose to not take any action on it as the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments regarding the emergency temporary standard Jan. 7. It is the city’s hope the Supreme Court will block the directive, or at least push back the deadline by which businesses must have a policy in place, Doke said.
“I still have hope this is not going to be a mandate,” Doke said. “It remains to be seen at this point…This is not something we want to do, so let’s wait and see what the Supreme Court says.”
Still, the councilors heard from numerous Sheridan County residents who were upset the policy was even being discussed. They urged the councilors to consider their Constitutional rights to make their own personal health decisions. Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, said citizens’ testimony was compelling and should be taken seriously by the council.
“I would hope you would take your oath very seriously,” Jennings said. “You are here to represent these people. They are salt-of-the-earth people. They are the people who make things happen, the people who pay the wages for you guys and for me…. So I would like you to take those things into consideration when you’re thinking about this. Stand up for these people.”
Citizen Shelta Rambur encouraged city employees to stand up for their rights and quit their jobs if the city council ultimately decided to comply with the federal guidelines.
“It is the time to rise up,” Rambur said. “You have the power. Exercise the freedoms you wish to keep. It is time to say no to tyranny… Can you imagine if the street maintenance crew, the sanitation workers and a good chunk of the police department walk out if this mandate gets passed? The daily operations of this city will come to a grinding halt…What side of history will you be on? Will you be on the side that says, ‘We’re just following orders’ or the side that says ‘Give me liberty or give me death?’”
Councilors Kristen Jennings and Aaron Linden both shared support and understanding of their constituents’ concerns.
“I appreciate you all coming and standing up for what you believe in,” Linden said. “As you know, several of us were instrumental in removing fluoride from city water because we were not firm believers in having to put something into our bodies that we didn’t believe in. This is a similar situation… Just know that your comments have not fallen on deaf ears and…there are several people up here that certainly understand where you’re coming from and have a lot of the same thoughts.”
“I find it abhorrent that we even have to come before this council and protest this policy,” Kristen Jennings said. “I think this is completely wrong and I am obviously completely against it…I’m disappointed this council isn’t ready to stand up and vote a resounding no.”
But while public sentiment was overwhelmingly against implementing a policy, Doke noted the city finds itself between a rock and a hard place when deciding whether to institute a policy in compliance with the Emergency Temporary Standard. If the city complies with the federal requirements, they expect some employees will follow Rambur’s advice and vacate their positions. But if they don’t comply with the guidelines, they could expect major financial penalties.
The federal government can charge penalties of $13,653 a day for up to 30 days, Doke said. They could also choose to withhold millions of dollars in federal funding that come to the city each year, according to Public Works Director Lane Thompson. Thompson said the federal government has a precedent in withholding these dollars to make policy statements, such as when funding was withheld in an effort to raise the state’s drinking age.
Councilor Jacob Martin noted this was a tough decision for the council.
“I think I can speak for all of us that this isn’t something any of us wanted to do,” Martin said. “…We can obviously not follow the federal mandate, but that comes with repercussions and fines that are not cheap…It’s a difficult thing and none of us were pushing for this. We don’t want to navigate this.”
The policy, as proposed during Monday’s meeting, would require all employees to be either fully vaccinated or provide proof of weekly COVID-19 testing and wear masks in the workplace. Employees may request exceptions and reasonable accommodations from vaccination requirements for medical and religious reasons.
Employees not in compliance with the policy may be subject to discipline including unpaid leave and termination.
The policy is still a work in progress, councilors said, and it could receive further edits before it comes before the council for approval. For example, the current policy requires employees to cover their own testing costs, and Councilor Clint Beaver recommended having the city cover those costs instead. Doke said she was amenable to that policy change as long as the city could find the funding in its budget.
Councilor Steven Brantz expressed interest in holding a work study on the policy and soliciting input from the employees who would be impacted by it. City Administrator Stuart McRae said he would consider the suggestion but wanted to consult with legal counsel before proceeding with a work study.
The future of the city’s policy will be determined after the Supreme Court hears oral arguments this Friday, Doke said.