SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council will proceed with one proposed alley vacation and postpone another following discussion at a June 12 city council meeting.
The vacation moving forward is a 14,000-square-foot alley near 545 N. Sheridan Ave. The alley is located on a steep incline ranging from 14 to 18 feet, which makes it essentially unusable by the city, according to Community Development Director Wade Sanner.
The vacation of the alley will provide extra space for the development of an apartment complex on an adjacent property. The north side of the alley, which is not located on a steep grade and provides important access to local property owners, will not be vacated, Sanner said.
The postponed alley vacation is for an 11,276-square-foot alley located east of 53 N. Carlin St. The alley includes both a 20-foot right-of-way running north and south and a 24-foot right-of-way running east to west.
This alley is also on a steep incline of 14 feet and is unusable, according to Sanner, who called it “an alley to nowhere.”
Just hours before the meeting, Sanner began receiving comments from nearby landowners who were concerned not about the alley vacation, but about potential development that may occur on the property once the alley is vacated. This could increase population density and traffic in the area.
Sanner said he wasn’t sure of applicant Drew Homola’s intent for the property but noted there will likely be some development. Any development would have to be approved by the city planning commission and the city council before moving forward.
Councilor Steven Brantz urged the council to consider the concerns of landowners and take their time before considering the vacation. Many landowners didn’t get their notice of the proposed vacation until the Saturday before the council meeting and have not had a chance to express their concerns, Brantz said.
“Their concerns are valid,” Brantz said. “We need to look at it very hard, because I believe it may not be in the best interest of the neighbors down there to allow the sale.”
The vacation of the alley near Carlin Street will be discussed again after nearby landowners have had adequate time to provide input, Mayor Rich Bridger said.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish recommended the purchase of a new Pierce ladder demo truck with a 100-foot tower.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue has discussed the purchase of the truck for several years, according to Harnish, and will be an improvement over the current truck, which only reaches heights of 75 feet. As the city continues to develop more multi-story and multi-family living facilities, the taller truck will be key to meeting the community’s needs in the coming decades, Harnish said.
The city will purchase the demo truck SFR viewed back in May. The demo truck is used by Pierce to showcase its equipment and Sheridan Fire-Rescue will receive a discount of $89,646, largely due to mileage. The engine will also be sold at last year’s prices, while a current unit would cost 3% more, plus an additional fee for material surcharges, Harnish said.
Purchasing the demo truck will also allow for expedited delivery, Harnish said. The demo truck will arrive in as little as 30 days, compared to the 14-month wait time for a brand-new truck, Harnish said.
The truck is expected to cost $1.4 million, according to Harnish. In its recently approved Fiscal 2022 budget, the city allocated $1.5 million for the purchase.
Councilor Aaron Linden said the new truck was a great deal for the city and recommended the purchase.
“This piece of equipment is phenomenal,” Linden said. “…This was a very impressive machine, and I’m glad to see you get it.”
Harnish said he expects the new ladder truck to have a life of at least 20 years. The current truck will be kept in the Sheridan Fire-Rescue fleet as a backup piece of equipment.
Councilors considered approving a $12,000 annual contract with SAGE Community Arts Executive Director Jill Benson to serve as the city’s public arts coordinator.
The job of the public arts coordinator includes such responsibilities as communication with artists, artwork coordination and communications with donors, according to Sheridan City Clerk Cecilia Good. It also includes managing the Sheridan Public Arts website and various marketing duties.
Public Arts Committee chair Kim Love and his administrative assistant previously performed the responsibilities, according to Good, and Love stepped down from the position to reduce his workload.
If the contract is approved, Benson will be paid $1,000 a month by the city for its services.