STORY — The Sheridan County Parks and Recreation board took the first steps in improving safety in Story Centennial Park last week.
The board voted unanimously earlier this week to remove two unsafe bridges connecting the park to the Story Fish Hatchery. They also approved bringing in a certified playground safety inspector to evaluate the safety of the playground.
The current footbridges are unstable and in risk of collapse, according to board members. While the board does not currently have a plan for replacing the bridges, it behooves the board to remove them sooner than later, board member Paul Mavrakis said.
“I think it’s a stretch to call any of them safe,” Mavrakis said. “Now that we’re aware they’re not super safe bridges, I think they’ve got to come out, and Game and Fish is willing to take those out….From our board standpoint, I think it would be irresponsible to not get them out.”
Board member Lexie Carroll agreed.
“If it’s any consolation, we’ve removed a ton of bridges just like this from the wilderness and the forest because they’re liabilities,” Carroll said. “If it's… crossing a ravine, we leave it in. But, if it’s just to get through some wetlands, we remove them because it’s a safety concern. I think the same applies here.”
The board is currently working on finding a replacement bridge, according to President Lynn Custis. One potential option comes courtesy of Mavrakis and WGFD.
“It’s a big piece of dock essentially,” Mavrakis said. “So it’s a long platform with high beams underneath and heavy wood on top of it. It would be an ideal bridge. Game and Fish is willing to just give that to the county.”
The parks and recreation board will ask Sheridan County Engineer Ken Muller to assess the potential new bridge before it is installed, Custis said.
The playground assessment is part of an ongoing effort to increase safety in the park, according to board member and Sheridan Recreation District Executive Director Seth Ulvestad. The study, which will be provided for free, has been requested by the Story Park Board.
“There are some issues with that playground,” Ulvestad said. “What is probably going to come out of that is there are too many slides and equipment within that area.”
The board also discussed conducting a broader park assessment, including considering the placement of holes on the frisbee golf course. The board agreed to get price estimates for the work before moving forward.
As the parks and recreation board addresses safety concerns at the park, Randall Engineering has entered into a professional service agreement with Sheridan County to investigate the water rights in the park.
The park currently has water rights from 1912, which were deeded to the county in 1990. While that sounds old, it is not as old as it should be, Custis said.
“The 1912 water rights are … not as old as we’d like them to be for irrigation purposes,” Custis said.
The water rights project will be billed at an hourly rate and will not exceed a total cost of $10,000, according to the county’s contract.
Story Centennial Park is located near the fish hatchery 2 miles west of Story on State Highway 194. The park is currently managed under multiple agreements involving Sheridan County, WGFD and the Story Park Board.