SHERIDAN — A professional services agreement approved by the Sheridan County Commission Tuesday will pave the way for the development of a vacated section of Brooks Street near the Sheridan County Courthouse.
“I personally think this is exciting,” County Commissioner Tom Ringley said. “This is a culmination of a (multiple) year project... The wheels move slowly, but they do turn.”
Under the agreement with Morrison-Maierle Inc., which is not to exceed $99,972, the civil engineering company will determine how to best utilize the section of Brooks between Whitney and Burkitt Streets, according to county engineer Ken Muller.
“We want to keep pedestrian access through there plus maybe provide some green space amenities like picnic tables, gazebos, arbors and stuff like that,” Muller said. “This will get …a professional on board to start the design.”
For years, the section of Brooks Street adjacent to the courthouse would close seasonally from first snowfall in the winter to final melt-off in the spring, due to the street’s steep grade, County Commission Chair Nick Siddle previously told The Sheridan Press.
The street has been permanently closed since the winter of 2019 following an accident in which a pedestrian was hit while using a crosswalk.
“I can’t think of one (incident) at that intersection that’s happened with that (hill) being closed,” Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller told Sheridan City Council November 2019. “…I think we can alleviate a lot if we close that section where we’ve got it closed right now.”
County commissioners successfully vacated the property in the summer of 2020 and has been considering options since then, Siddle said. The county has received a $100,000 Transportation Alternatives Project — or TAP — grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation to fund the project, Muller said. The design project will extend through Aug. 15, 2022, according to the agreement with Morrison-Maierle.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
Commissioners approved an amendment extending a $35,939 Wyoming Office of Homeland Security Grant through Sept. 30, 2022.
The hazard mitigation grant is utilized by Sheridan Fire-Rescue for staff training, according to Obermueller.
The original grant agreement had an expiration date of Sept. 30, 2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated SFR’s ability to access that training, which is why the agreement has been extended.
“Because of COVID, a lot of the training facilities were not able to offer classes last year, and there’s still a pretty tight window this year,” Obermueller said. “So this is simply an extension of time so we can utilize the funds and continue with that training.”
Alex Cremer, a Sheridan High School graduate and former deputy state public defender for the state of Colorado, could be the next part-time assistant public defender for the 4th Judicial District Court. During their Aug. 17 meeting, county commissioners ratified a letter to State Public Defender Diane Lozano, recommending Cremer for the position.
“Mr. Cremer’s education at University of Wyoming College of Law and his relevant work experience will provide the foundation for his law career,” Siddle wrote in the letter to Lozano. “We believe he is well-suited for this position.”
The 4th Judicial District Court serves Sheridan and Johnson counties.