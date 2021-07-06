STORY — A recent inspection of the Story Centennial Park playground, commissioned by the Sheridan County Parks and Recreation board, revealed several issues the board will need to address in the coming months.
Inspector Adam Miller examined the playground’s stairways and ladders, platforms, slides, swings, climbing equipment, rotating and rocking equipment, and surfacing during a June 17 review. Miller ranked his concerns on a priority scale of one to three.
Items ranked with a one could be life-threatening or lead to a permanent disability, Miller said. Items ranked with a two could lead to a serious or non-disabling injury. Items ranked with a three could lead to minor injuries, or none at all, but do not comply with the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s Public Playground Safety Handbook.
During the inspection, Miller only found one priority one concern: the surfacing, or lack of it, under the playground equipment. For example, the surface under the playground’s curly slide is less than 1 inch around most of the slide — not nearly enough to cushion a child’s fall, Miller said. The surfacing around the park’s swings, which can reach heights of 9 feet,7 inches, is only 5 inches of wood chips.
Miller found two issues he ranked as priority two. Both of the issues involve insufficient use zones — or space to play — for certain pieces of equipment. For example, the use zone on the north side of the swings is only 12 feet, when it should be more than 19 feet. Miller also discovered the use zone of the playground’s track ride overlaps with the slide use zone, which could cause accidents.
Miller found seven issues he labeled as a priority three, ranging from exposed bolt ends on some equipment to potential tripping hazards.
Parks and Recreation board member and Sheridan Recreation District Executive Director Seth Ulvestad said the board’s next priority was to form a committee along with members of the Story Park board and the Story Lions Club to discuss how to address the concerns outlined in the safety assessment. The committee will also develop a list of additional long-term projects to ensure the safety of those visiting the park, Ulvestad said.
The playground inspection is just one way the Parks and Recreation Board is working to ensure safety in the park. This spring, the board removed two unstable footbridges at risk of collapse.
The bridges, which connected the park to the Story Fish Hatchery, have not been replaced yet, but the board does plan to install a new bridge, board President Lynn Custis said. The timeline of that project will be determined by the schedule of Sheridan County Road and Bridge, Custis said, but the new bridge should be installed before next spring.
The board is also continuing efforts to obtain new water rights for the park, Custis said. The park currently has water rights from 1912, which were deeded to the county in 1990.
“1912, even though it sounds like a really old water right, is not that old,” Custis said during the Parks and Recreation board meeting June 28. “That will probably get shut off in the next few weeks.”
The board plans to buy shares of water from Kearny Lake to keep the park irrigated through the summer, Custis said. Randall Engineering has entered into a professional service agreement with Sheridan County to investigate the best way to obtain new water rights for the park in the long term.
“Do we buy shares every year?” Custis asked. “Do we do a long-term lease? You know, what are our options to get water for the park so it’s a long-term solution, and we’re not asking ‘What are we going to do this year?’ every single year.”
Story Centennial Park is located near the fish hatchery 2 miles west of Story on State Highway 194. The park is currently managed under multiple agreements involving Sheridan County, Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Story Park Board.