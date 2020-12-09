SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council recently set aside $600,000 for the purchase of new financial software for the city — but not without discussions about whether the investment was worth it.
“My concern frankly is this — we’re talking about a million dollars,” Councilor Patrick Henderson said. “It’s $600,000 for now and then $400,000 added on later. It’s kind of like death by a million papercuts. We just keep digging further and further and soon we’ll be bleeding out without realizing it. I realize we need to do something… I’m just reluctant with it, and I’m really torn on my decision to do this.”
City Administrator Stuart McRae said he understood Henderson’s concerns, but there was no time like the present to upgrade the software.
“The question would be ‘why now?’ with the potential for us losing direct distribution and that sort of thing,” McRae said. “I would say that it’s going to take at least a year to transition, and we have to do it sometime. If we wait, then our software is 21 years out of date and there is more and more potential for problems with our system. We’ve got to do it at some point here, and now’s the time.”
On Dec. 7, city treasurer Karen Burtis asked the council to designate $375,000 of the fiscal 2020 general fund surplus — currently sitting around $893,000 total —for the purchase of new Enterprise Resource Planning software. In November 2019, the council designated $225,000 of the fiscal 2019 general fund surplus for the same project.
Enterprise Resource Planning software is used to manage the day-to-day business operations of an organization including accounting, procurement, project management, risk management and compliance. The city’s existing software is two decades old, according to McRae, and is beginning to show its age.
“I’ve been a computer geek since college,” McRae said. “If I was trying to run a computer that’s 20 years old on today’s technology, it wouldn’t go very far, and that’s kind of what we’re facing right now — we’re using 20-year-old technology, and it’s not really what we need to keep this city running efficiently.”
Burtis has received multiple quotes for the project and said the core financial modules would cost roughly $600,000. Additional modules, used for tasks like permitting and agenda management, would cost an additional $400,000, bringing the total to $1 million. The city has not set aside the $400,000 for additional modules at this time.
The potential $1 million price point concerned Henderson, although Burtis said the city would do its best to get by with only the core modules at this time.
“I really question a million dollars of software for a community of 17,000 people,” Henderson said. “I realize we have to move forward, and I think I’ll support this, but it does give me some heartburn.”
On the other hand, Councilor Aaron Linden said that, while the software required a major investment up front, it would pay dividends in years to come. Burtis said if the city invested in the software, the cost and time savings would allow the city to break even within five years or so.
“A million dollars over 20 years divided by 17,000 people…works out to about $2.94 per citizen,” Linden said. “That’s with no increased growth of Sheridan County in the next 20 years. To bring us up to the 21st century, that seems like a pretty decent investment.”
Burtis said she strongly supported the purchase of new software, and noted it could lead to major time savings in multiple governmental offices.
“I know from experience, having used an ERP system, how efficient they are compared to what is happening now,” Burtis said. “You enter the data once in the system. Nobody ever has to go and look for it again… Maybe it just saves an hour for me a day, but then you magnify that by the four people down in the treasurer’s office using that software all day long, eight hours a day, and the rest of the staff throughout the city that would be using it for budget reports and requisitions for purchases and what not… We have a lot of the staff that don’t even use the software right now because it’s cumbersome and difficult to use.”
Burtis said treasurer’s office employees would “have more time on their hands” with the new software, which would allow them to reclaim past tasks outsourced to other staff in recent years.
“There are things that we could bring back in-house, different processes that over the years the treasurer’s office has kind of relinquished to other departments,” Burtis said. “I feel that, as financial functions, those should be handled in the treasurer’s office.”
The city council voted unanimously to designate the $375,000 for an eventual software purchase.
In other city council news:
The council voted unanimously to approve Resolution 54-20, which makes the city the sponsoring entity for a proposed reconstruction of a water transmission line by the Sheridan County Airport.
The project was previously sponsored by the Sheridan Area Water Supply board, but the entity was unable to pursue grant funding from the Wyoming Water Development Commission because SAWS does not own the transmission line. The line, which serves both SAWS and city customers in southeast and southwest Sheridan, is owned by the city.
With the city’s sponsorship of the project, it will move forward and likely be voted on by the Wyoming Legislature as part of its omnibus water bill when it hosts its general session, according to city Utilities Director Dan Roberts. The project is a $4.5 million project, according to Roberts, with the Water Development Commission grant expected to cover $3 million. The remaining $1.5 million will be split between SAWS and the city, according to Roberts.
Sheridan’s CPG Engineering was approved as the contractor for a project that involves the design of utilities and enhancements along a portion of Main Street that will be resurfaced by WYDOT in 2023.
The design includes water mains, fire lines, sewer mains and storm drains. Enhancements include benches, landscaping and curb bumpouts.
CPG was one of five contractors who bid out for the project, according to city engineer Hanns Mercer. The other candidates were DOWL, Trihydro, Engineering Associates and WWC Engineering, all of Sheridan.