DAYTON — It was 64 degrees in Dayton Dec. 8, but Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride had ice on his mind.
The reason? A day earlier, the Dayton Town Council approved the creation of an ice rink at the Scott Bicentennial Park. The rink, a pet project of community members for several years, is set to be installed this weekend, according to Kilbride.
“When my family moved here 13 years ago, there was a rink on Main Street, but that fell into disrepair over the years and was eventually just taken to the landfill,” Kilbride said. “So we started thinking about getting another one…It’s pretty large, as skating rinks go. It’s half of the length of a regulation hockey rink, and we should be able to get a good number of community members on there at one time.”
Michele Fritz, a social worker with the school district, has also been involved with planning the new rink.
“We are very excited about it,” Fritz said. “We know a lot of community members will benefit, and there are lots of families and children who would love to ice skate in town. It’s a great way for young and old to stay healthy and get outside during the long winter season.”
After some deliberation, Scott Bicentennial Park was chosen as the ideal location for the new rink, according to Fritz. The rink will be constructed on the baseball field.
“We were thinking about what would be the safest and most accessible place for the ice rink,” Fritz said. “We wanted level ground and access to water and electricity, and we wanted to have it off the street so people could park. The park just really seemed like the ideal location for all those reasons.”
The rink will consist of a 60x100-foot sheet of ice with a liner underneath and boards surrounding. The rink is created by company EZ ICE, which specializes in easy-to-construct hockey rinks.
The project cost $7,000 and was funded entirely through a grant from the SCSD1 recreation district, according to Kilbride. Each year, the school district passes a mill – roughly $80,000 — the recreation district can distribute to recreation projects in Ranchester, Dayton and Big Horn.
Fritz said she hopes to eventually provide rental equipment and skates at the rink. For now, visitors will need to bring their own equipment, she said. The rink will be maintained throughout the season by community volunteers.
Kilbride said he is hoping to assemble a group of community volunteers to construct and fill the ice rink on Sunday. Once the water freezes over, the rink will be open to the community.
“Not that I want it to turn cold, but the new rink definitely gives us something to look forward to,” Kilbride said.
In other Dayton news:
The Dayton Town Council decided to not hold their regularly scheduled meeting Dec. 16. The council will next meet on Jan.4.