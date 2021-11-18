GILLETTE — A 31-year-old Minnesota woman was arrested for marijuana possession Friday after she was stopped for speeding on Highway 50 with drugs and about $10,000 cash inside the car. A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputy clocked the blue 2010 Ford Focus speeding 62 mph in a 55 mph zone south of Gillette.
The smell of raw marijuana came from the vehicle during the stop and the 31-year-old driver and her passenger, a 30-year-old man, denied having marijuana in the car, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
The search revealed several packages of THC edibles, including various packages of THC gummies and several suspected THC chocolate bars. An “energy shot” beverage, with THC and caffeine, was also found in the car.
A purse belonging to the woman had a bag with suspected psilocybin mushrooms inside, Reynolds said.