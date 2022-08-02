Downtown Cheyenne stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo

CHEYENNE (WNE) — The 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days came to a close Sunday evening, bringing more than 250,000 visitors to Frontier Park over 10 days.

According to a late Sunday news release from CFD, total attendance was 264,869 this year. That number comes from 32,653 gate admission tickets sold; 108,662 people visiting the rodeo; 103,798 attendees at a Frontier Nights concert and 19,756 attendees during the Professional Bull Riders shows.

Recommended for you