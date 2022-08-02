CHEYENNE (WNE) — The 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days came to a close Sunday evening, bringing more than 250,000 visitors to Frontier Park over 10 days.
According to a late Sunday news release from CFD, total attendance was 264,869 this year. That number comes from 32,653 gate admission tickets sold; 108,662 people visiting the rodeo; 103,798 attendees at a Frontier Nights concert and 19,756 attendees during the Professional Bull Riders shows.
Rodeo performances were sold out on both Saturdays, according to the release.
While the total attendance number does not represent 264,869 individuals visiting the “Daddy of ’Em All” – because some people may have gone to multiple shows or visited the park multiple times – the number was approximately quadruple the population of Cheyenne.
CFD Chief Executive Officer Tom Hirsig told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Monday that he thinks Frontier Days had “an incredible year.”
“It’s always tough to compare to the 125th, which was our biggest year ever, but to come back with the 126th and to have the numbers that we had, I think it was a phenomenal year,” he said.
In addition to 2021 being the sesquicentennial, last year’s event followed the first-ever cancellation of CFD in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.