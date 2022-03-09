CHEYENNE — A $2.8 billion 2023-24 biennium budget is headed to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk after approval Monday in the House and Senate.
In the House, Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, said that this budget session was the “easiest and least controversial” he’d seen in his eight-year tenure on the Joint Appropriations Committee.
“I would commend our folks down the hall,” Nicholas said, referring to Wyoming state senators. “Whenever we had an issue, typically our process was to come to a compromise and work through it, as opposed to fight.”
Nicholas said during the joint conference committee meetings to reconcile the two chambers’ budget bills, “essentially, we just took the House side and the Senate side and cut it in half.”