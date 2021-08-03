GILLETTE — Given the choice of what to hear first, good news or bad news, Powder River Basin coal producers and the thousands of people who work the mines are used to asking for the good news — only to be told there is none.
Five years of working through a historically swift decline, thermal coal regions like Campbell County and the PRB have settled for most of the mines still operating at any level as the best news they could reasonably hope for.
Now for the first time in nearly six years, when electing to hear the good news first, PRB producers are reporting increased production, lower costs and profitable mines.
Overall, a 6% increase in production over the first half of 2020 for the basin’s 12 Campbell County mines may not seem like much. Going from 101.85 million tons through the first half of 2020 to 107.9 million so far this year isn’t enough to be considered a trend, jump or leap.
But as the nation’s economy continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic that’s lingered for nearly 18 months, it’s a welcome reprieve from the 22.5% decline thermal coal saw last year.
With natural gas prices also rising above $4 and the pandemic rebound, it was expected there would be more of a leveling off for a beleaguered thermal coal industry, said Robert Godby, a leading energy economist and interim dean of the University of Wyoming College of Business.
“This is exactly what we expected,” he said. “As the economy recovers, we knew this was coming. But even (to this level) has kind of surprised us. Originally, we thought it might be a one-year jump and then moderate, but now it’s looking like coal could maintain this pump through a good chunk of next year.”
Other experts agree, with the federal Energy Information Association projecting that by the end of the year, coal production will increase by 15% over 2020 levels. That also could result in some idled U.S. coal mines reopening. That would be good news for the Powder River Basin, which produces 43% of all coal mined in the United States. It’s not enough to believe coal could rebound to pre-2016 levels, but it is good short-term news for Wyoming and Campbell County, Godby said. Leading the way are the two largest and only publicly traded producers in the basin, Peabody Energy Inc. and Arch Natural Resources. Their five mines produced about 70 million tons in the first half of 2021, or about 35% of the basin’s overall production, according to the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration. They also employ 2,383 of the basin’s overall 3,816 coal employees, or 62%.
“Both companies reported their costs went down, their revenues are up, their volume is up and the market looks like it’s going to be strong into the fall and winter,” Godby said. “They have a lot of momentum and it’s likely they can keep going through the fall.”
Also working in the short-term favor of thermal coal is that natural gas prices have remained high enough to entice power companies to resume burning coal, he said. That has led to a draw down of some stockpiles at power plants, which means they may order more coal to replenish those stockpiles.