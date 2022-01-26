CHEYENNE — The deaths of another 24 Wyoming residents are being blamed on the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in December and January, brought to 1,625 the number of people whose deaths have been tied to COVID-19 since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
Eight Laramie County residents, five women and three men, were among the fatalities, as were four Natrona County residents, three women and one man.
Three Campbell County men were also among the victims, as were three Park County residents, two men and one woman.
Other victims included an Albany County woman, a Hot Springs County man, a Platte County woman, a Sublette County man, a Sweetwater County man and a Teton County man.
The announcement came on the same day Department of Health figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by almost half to total 3,958.