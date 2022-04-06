JACKSON — Jackson Hole firefighter Sam Stein is trading in his warm bed for body armor and shipping out to Ukraine.
“There was an attack on a maternity hospital,” Stein said. “It’s just disgusting to watch, and I’m sleeping in my warm bed and I thought, ‘What am I doing here? There’s no reason to be sitting here.’”
The 28-year-old Jackson Hole Fire/EMS member signed on to join 11 other firefighters — nine from the U.S., one from Germany and one from Australia — for a two-week aid mission called Task Force Joint Guardian. The team will deliver donated firefighting equipment, train Ukranians on its proper use and assist with responding to fire calls and caring for the wounded.
Californian Eric Hille, an Army veteran and engineer with the San Miguel Fire Department, organized the all-volunteer relief mission to Ukraine, where Russia’s invasion is exacting a devastating toll on civilians. Hille’s call for qualified volunteers was posted on a news website, which then got passed around social media, where a friend forwarded it to Stein.
“So I sent Eric my resume about 30 days ago,” Stein said. Stein has asked that his departure date be kept private for security reasons but confirmed the team expects to leave in early April. They will be flying into Poland for the operation.
“Everyone is donating equipment, but getting it in the country is actually really difficult,” Stein said. “People donate gear and then you don’t hear what happens to it. Our goal is to hand deliver that equipment.”
The equipment Stein will be delivering includes medical supplies, extrication equipment such as steel-cutting tools and lifting beams, as well as struts to help stabilize collapsed structures for search and rescue missions.
“The [Ukrainian firefighters] are running all these calls with no break,” Stein said. “Because this is all U.S. gear, we’ll be training them and helping them get used to it. We’ll also be going on calls with them.”
Urban search and rescue also will be a key piece of Stein’s role, responding to bombings and completing body recovery from collapsed buildings.
Notwithstanding the ballistic gear and body armor that the volunteers purchased for their own protection, all of the supplies have been donated.
“We’ve gotten over $300,000 in donated equipment so far,” Stein said. “We received a large number of new equipment donations from companies like Paratech and Holmatro.”
Private donors also have been especially generous. One wealthy individual is flying half the team members and their gear out on his private plane.
The cost of transport to Ukraine from Poland will be significant. The group has budgeted $1,000 in fuel costs.
Stein, a Chicago native, has lived in Wyoming for six years. About three years ago, he was hired at Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and works out of Station 1 as a full-time firefighter and medic.
Stein will be leaving earlier than the others to make sure the gear is loaded onto the plane correctly. He is part of only the first wave of firefighters Hille is hoping to send to Ukraine.
Stein is quick to warn against what he calls “Rescue Randys” who might do more harm than good.
“A lot of people are going there with unclear intentions,” he said. “‘Rescue Randys who don’t have the skill set and are posting on social media where they’re going.”
Stein said he won’t be putting anything on social media and cautions others on the ground to do the same.
“Russians are tracking social media posts to locate recruitment bases,” he said. “Potentially kidnapping foreign agents would be a strong bargaining chip.”
When speaking about the mission, there is one specific moment Stein is looking forward to most.
“Seeing the faces of the Ukrainian firefighters when we show up with gear and supplies and expertise they have been so short on,” he said. “Knowing that they’re not alone will hopefully improve their spirits and make a difference for the public safety workers who have been so gutted by the conflict.”
Inez Brunson has a direct line from Jackson to the bomb shelters in Kyiv: Her family is sheltered there.
Since Brunson, 24, last spoke to the News&Guide during a Town Square protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, her relatives have celebrated two birthdays from the relative safety of their apartment building’s basement. Her aunt, Svetlana Azizova, turned 64. Cousin Ella Yorovai celebrated her 40th with balloons and cake.
“They’re trying their best to make it as normal as possible,” said Brunson, who FaceTimes her cousins frequently and clings to updates on social media.
“By the grace of God they can still use their phones,” she said. Brunson also calls a cousin living just outside the capital, whose wife and two young children she helped escape in a rental car. Continued fundraising, which Brunson spearheaded and drew many donations from Jackson Hole, allowed the family to buy a used car in Poland, which helps them make the 6-mile trek to the grocery store from their temporary abode.