CHEYENNE — Just before final approval of an abortion prohibition bill in the House of Representatives, only women came forward to debate the whether it should proceed to the Senate.
Tensions were high on the chamber floor as representatives shared their experiences, and those of their loved ones. No longer was it a discussion involving just how the legislation would impact constituents.
“It triggers fear. It triggers trauma. It triggers violations of rights, and it triggers the violation of personal freedoms and liberty for women in this great state,” said Rep. Andi LeBeau, D-Lander. “And I have a hard time with this. Through no fault of their own, we are going to pass a bill where violence is being perpetrated against our women.”
She was among four women to speak on the bill, and one of two against it.
After their concerns were heard and legislators thanked them for their stories, House Bill 92 passed 43-16 on third reading. The Senate will now consider whether to send it to the governor’s office to sign into law.
“I am sympathetic to those women who have chosen to have an abortion. I’ve seen the trauma. I’ve seen how it lingers on the hearts of so many women in our state,” said bill sponsor Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody. “But we shouldn’t be allowed to choose that. This bill represents tens of thousands of pro-life constituents in the great state of Wyoming. And, furthermore, it has the support of large organizations that represent millions of Americans that oppose the murdering of the unborn.”
Her bill states that an abortion would not be able to be performed after an embryo or fetus has reached viability. The only exception is to protect the woman from imminent peril that endangers her life or health.
On Monday, representatives considered an amendment to exclude women who became pregnant as a result of sexual assault or incest. It was voted down by the majority. Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, did not speak in support of the amendment the day before. But she came forward Tuesday to call attention to the consequences. In an emotional testimony, she shared that she was sexually assaulted in her youth.
“I was a child, and I was horrified of what would happen if I was pregnant,” she said. “I was so scared that I didn’t tell anybody. That man walked free, and you’re asking young girls to potentially have to face that reality.
“And I was one of them,” she continued. “So think about the consequences of some of the lines in that legislation. How pro-life is that?”
She was followed by Rep. Pepper Ottman, R-Riverton, who said this was an example of the many issues in society needing to be addressed. She encouraged women to report incidents to the police, and for family members to speak out when they are aware of abuse. But she said it still did not warrant abortions in the state.
“Do I think it would be an easy nine months? No. But do I know that there are people there that would help not only with the pregnancy, but also with the results of the violence that was perpetrated upon these girls,” she said. “They don’t need to hide these things. They need help. They don’t need to live with this guilt, or with this trauma or with these horrible memories.”
LeBeau argued in opposition of the bill forcing someone to carry their baby to term, saying that would reinforce the trauma. She said she would continue to advocate for the pregnant victims of rape or incest to get an abortion.