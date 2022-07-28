Abortion ban restraining order hearing

Jackson OB/GYN Dr. Giovannina Anthony reacts after a judgement in Ninth District Court Judge Melissa Owens issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming, blocking Wyoming's impending law banning most abortions in the state. Dr. Anthony was one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

 Courtesy photo | Bradly J. Boner, Jackson Hole Daily/Wyofle

JACKSON — Overcome with emotion, Dr. Giovannina Anthony tearfully hugged her attorneys minutes after a court hearing temporarily halted Wyoming’s abortion ban the same day it went into effect. Calling it an “extraordinary remedy,” 9th District Court Judge Melissa Owens granted the temporary restraining order after concluding that Anthony and her patients faced “possible irreparable harm.”

The order protects abortion access until the next hearing, currently set for Aug. 9.

Recommended for you