court stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

JACKSON — A standing-room-only crowd filled the Teton County courtroom Wednesday afternoon as Ninth District Judge Melissa Owens heard nearly four hours of arguments before deciding to temporarily halt enforcement of a new law banning abortion.

Right to Life advocates lamented the ruling while many women who packed courtroom benches said the Wyoming Legislature’s new law imperils women’s access to health care.

Recommended for you