JACKSON — The legal challenge to Wyoming’s abortion ban is headed to the Wyoming Supreme Court after a Wednesday order from Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens to certify questions of law to the state’s highest court.

The same day, Judge Owens also denied a request from three intervenors seeking to join the case and defend Wyoming’s abortion ban.

