CASPER — An abortion clinic is set to open in Casper this summer. The clinic would be the only facility to offer surgical abortions in Wyoming, and opponents have begun to organize against it.
Surgical abortions can end a pregnancy further in its term than abortions by medication. A Jackson doctor is currently the only provider of medical abortions in Wyoming.
The Casper clinic’s Second Street facility is still under construction, but its founder says it should be staffed and ready to open by the summer if all goes according to plan. It’s operated by Circle of Hope, a national health care nonprofit with a mission of providing reproductive care to underserved, rural areas.
In addition to performing abortions, the clinic plans to offer family planning, OB/GYN and gender-affirming services.
Casper will be the company’s first location, but founder Julie Burkhart said the organization is planning on expanding across the country.
The nonprofit lists a Washington, D.C., address on its website but registered the Casper address with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office earlier this year.
“Casper is centrally located, so this clinic will be as accessible as possible to the majority of Wyomingites ... including people in the rural parts of the state,” Burkhart said. It’s also positioned to be accessible to people in nearby areas of South Dakota and Nebraska, she said.
Abortion is a divisive topic in Wyoming. In this most recent legislative session, lawmakers passed three abortion-related bills through the committee stage, one of which became law. That bill would ban abortion in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
The clinic is working with a community advisory board of Wyoming residents from local churches, tribes and health care.
“There is a robust, diverse community of people in Wyoming who believe that people should be able access the health care they need, including abortion,” said Rev. Leslie Kee of Casper’s Unitarian Universalist Church, who sits on the committee. “Opening this clinic is essential for those across our state who currently find that care is out of reach, including people living in rural areas, members of Native tribes, and those with low incomes.”
But others in Casper and around the state oppose the clinic’s opening.
“I don’t think there’s a market for it,” said Michelle St. Louis, an anti-abortion Casper resident. “We all know teenagers who chose to go through with their pregnancy; it’s not their first inclination to get an abortion. Most women don’t want to do that.”
Several local residents are planning a prayer event outside the facility on April 21, and a “life chain” demonstration the following Sunday.