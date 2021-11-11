JACKSON — The ACLU of Wyoming is threatening to sue the state for its use of the 24/7 Sobriety Program on people who have been arrested but not convicted.
Originally created by a 2014 state law, the program allows a judge to mandate a breathalyzer test twice a day, every day, for those awaiting trial on alcohol charges. Any failed test or excessively late arrival — depending on the county — leads to immediate arrest.
The warning came in a “Demand Letter” sent Oct. 15 to Gov. Mark Gordon, Attorney General Bridget Hill, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and other government entities.
Stephanie Amiotte, the legal director at the ACLU of Wyoming, wrote in the letter that the laws that implemented the forced sobriety program are “unconstitutional both facially and as applied to pretrial participants.”
The ACLU and local attorneys previously told the News&Guide that Wyoming’s 24/7 Sobriety Program, when used as a pretrial release condition for first-time offenders, may violate their rights under the U.S. Constitution. It may violate the Fourth Amendment for potentially unreasonable searches and seizures and the Fifth Amendment for potentially depriving participants of liberty through sometimes repeated pretrial arrests without due process of law, they argue.
The News&Guide was the first Wyoming media outlet to report on potentially unconstitutional elements of the 24/7 program; stories have since been published and republished in several outlets across the state.
“The Wyoming 24/7 Sobriety Program also, in its application to pretrial participants, violates the Fourth and Fifth Amendments,” the letter states. “Most concerning are the constitutional violations that occur through the practices and policies adopted by the Teton County and Campbell County Sheriffs who arrest pretrial participants for merely being late to testing.”
Amiotte wrote in the demand letter that the differences between 24/7 program enforcement across county lines point toward an unconstitutional element of the program.
For example, Campbell County does not have the same late policy as Teton County. In Campbell County, participants are held 12 hours the first time they are late and automatically released; 24 hours the second time and automatically released; and 48 hours the third time with a required hearing.