Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

JACKSON — The ACLU of Wyoming and the Wyoming Education Association have come out against state Sen. Dan Dockstader’s bill addressing parents’ rights in school.

But Dockstader, an Afton Republican who also represents southern Teton County, told the Jackson Hole Daily that the bill is misunderstood. SF0117 was introduced this week and moved to the Education Committee, which will take public comment on it this morning, starting at 8, and then vote on it. The bill requires school districts to notify parents “in critical decisions involving students” while “prohibiting classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity as specified and specifying training requirements for school districts,” among other proposed rules. The bill would also bar instruction by teachers or “any other person” about sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade.

