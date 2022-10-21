student pencil test stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | MetroCreative

CHEYENNE — For the 2020-21 school year, the composite score average was 19 in Wyoming for high school juniors. Going back to the 2018-19 school year, before this pandemic, the score listed Friday evening appeared to have been higher than for the 2021-20 school year. 

However, those results could not immediately be accessed again on Wednesday and Thursday. Staffers were not able to explain why, other than pointing out how to try to access the statistics. 

Tags

Recommended for you