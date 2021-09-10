CHEYENNE — The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 144 Thursday, according to Wyoming Department of Health figures. The department, in its regular coronavirus update, said the state saw 348 new laboratory-confirmed cases Thursday, along with 185 new probable cases.
However, the number of new reports of recoveries, 677, exceeded the number of new cases, leaving the state with 4,024 active cases, a decline of 144 from Wednesday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases, 773; Laramie County had 405; Campbell County had 311; Fremont had 302; Sweetwater had 297; Uinta had 268;
Sheridan had 250; Park had 202; Converse had 154; Lincoln had 145; Hot Springs had 123; Teton had 122; Albany had 101; Carbon had 96; Goshen had 86; Washakie had 68; Crook had 62; Platte had 50; Johnson had 49; Big Horn had 48; Weston had 44; Sublette had 41, and Niobrara had 27. The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 79,830 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected.