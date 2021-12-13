CHEYENNE — The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 145 on Friday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the department received 94 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, along with 37 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the department received reports of 276 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 1,281 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases Friday, 312; Natrona County had 179; Uinta County had 119; Campbell County had 107; Carbon had 75; Fremont had 69; Sweetwater had 67; Park had 65; Sheridan had 48; Teton had 33; Albany had 31; Goshen had 28; Lincoln had 25; Platte had 21; Converse and Weston had 20; Washakie had 14; Sublette had 13; Johnson had 12; Big Horn had 10; Crook and Hot Springs had five, and Niobrara had three.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 112,862 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 110,109 have recovered.
The number of patients being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals increased by five on Friday to total 115.
The highest number of patients, 49, was being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, while 29 were being treated at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center.