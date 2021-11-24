CHEYENNE — The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 36 on Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update said the state received 150 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases and 99 reports of new probable cases Tuesday.
The number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, meanwhile, increased by 285, leaving the state with 1,759 active cases.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 375; Natrona County had 258; Uinta County had 149; Albany had 126; Sheridan had 118; Campbell had 111; Sweetwater had 97; Fremont had 74; Park had 50; Goshen and Platte had 48; Carbon had 45; Teton had 43; Johnson had 42; Lincoln had 36; Niobrara and Washakie had 28; Big Horn and Converse had 19; Crook and Sublette had 16; Weston had 11, and Hot Springs had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 110,051 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 106,945 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus continued to fall Tuesday, dropping by eight to total 124, the lowest level since Aug. 18, when the number was 122.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the highest number of coronavirus patients, 40. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center was treating 27.