CHEYENNE — The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by almost 400 over the weekend.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received 510 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases over the weekend, along with 162 reports of new probable cases.
The number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 1,063 between Friday and Monday, leaving the state with 2,466 active cases Monday, a decline of 391 from Friday.
For the first time in several weeks, Laramie County had the highest number of active cases in the state, 462; Natrona County had 428; Uinta County had 195; Fremont County had 192; Campbell had 147; Sheridan had 145; Sweetwater had 113; Albany had 109; Goshen had 77; Lincoln had 73; Park had 70; Carbon had 63; Platte had 50; Washakie had 48; Johnson and Weston had 47; Teton had 46; Crook had 36; Converse had 33; Sublette had 31; Big Horn had 27; Niobrara had 18, and Hot Springs had nine.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 105,990 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 102,281 have recovered.