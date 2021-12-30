CHEYENNE — The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 74 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received reports of 239 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, along with 86 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 399, leaving the state with 1,120 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 235; Teton County had 210; Uinta County had 121; Natrona County had 95; Albany had 84; Campbell had 75; Fremont had 53; Sweetwater had 46; Lincoln had 40; Sheridan had 39; Park had 25; Carbon had 21; Goshen had 17; Converse had 13; Big Horn, Washakie and Weston had nine; Platte had eight; Sublette had five; Crook and Hot Springs had two, and Johnson and Niobrara had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 115,242 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 112,596 have recovered.
The number of people being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals increased by five on Wednesday to total 74.
The highest number of patients being treated was found at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 22, while Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center was treating 13.