Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.