CHEYENNE — The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 99 over the long holiday weekend.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received reports of 800 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus between Friday and Monday, along with 205 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,104, leaving the state with 1,228 active cases.
Teton County had the highest number of active cases Monday, 283; Laramie County had 254; Uinta County had 131; Albany County had 98; Natrona County had 95; Fremont had 75; Campbell had 58; Lincoln had 41; Sweetwater had 38; Sheridan had 37; Park had 34; Carbon had 18; Platte had 14; Crook and Weston had eight; Converse and Goshen had seven; Washakie had six; Sublette had four, and Big Horn, Hot Springs, Johnson and Niobrara had three.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 116,643 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming.