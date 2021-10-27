CHEYENNE — The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 419 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 304 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 184 new probable cases.
Also on Wednesday, the department said it received new reports of 69 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 3,359 active cases, an increase of 419 from Tuesday.
Natrona County continued to have the state’s highest number of active cases at 604; Laramie County had 288; Fremont County had 354; Campbell had 216; Sheridan had 214; Goshen had 187; Carbon had 168; Park and Sweetwater had 167; Uinta had 161; Albany had 144; Lincoln had 97; Washakie had 92; Teton had 74; Weston had 70; Converse had 55; Platte had 43; Crook had 38; Sublette had 37; Johnson had 28; Big Horn and Niobrara had 21, and Hot Springs had 13.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 101,912 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 97,379 have recovered.
The number of patients being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals fell by nine on Wednesday to total 228.
The highest number of patients, 51, was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, while Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was treating 36 patients.