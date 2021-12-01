CHEYENNE — The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 154 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received 108 new reports of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and 78 new reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the department received 32 new reports of recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 1,388 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 288; Natrona County had 206; Uinta County had 150; Campbell County had 123; Sheridan had 106; Albany had 76; Sweetwater had 68; Fremont had 41; Park had 35; Carbon had 34; Washakie had 31; Lincoln and Platte had 30; Johnson had 29; Teton had 28; Converse and Sublette had 21; Goshen and Niobrara had 17; Big Horn and Crook had 15; Weston had six, and Hot Springs had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 111,275 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 108,459 have recovered.
The number of patients being treated at Wyoming hospitals for coronavirus on Wednesday grew by two to total 122.