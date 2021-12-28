CHEYENNE — The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 203 on Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received 218 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 75 new reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 90, leaving the state with 1,194 active cases.
Teton County had the highest number of active cases at 254; Laramie County had 208; Uinta County had 134; Natrona County had 100; Campbell had 74; Albany had 66; Sheridan had 59; Sweetwater had 57; Fremont had 48; Lincoln had 42; Carbon had 29; Goshen had 25; Park had 24; Washakie had 14; Big Horn had 13; Weston had 12; Converse had 10; Sublette had eight; Platte had seven; Hot Springs and Johnson had three. And Crook and Niobrara had two.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 114,917 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 112,197 have recovered.