CHEYENNE — The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by almost 400 over the weekend.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received 413 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases over the weekend and 207 reports of new probable cases.
Also between Friday and Monday, the state received new reports of 1,002 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 2,150 active cases Monday, a decline of 382 from Friday.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases Monday, 426; Natrona County had 416; Fremont County had 155; Uinta County had 146; Albany County had 133; Sweetwater had 130; Campbell had 127; Sheridan had 91; Park had 62; Lincoln had 51; Sublette had 50; goshen had 45; Teton had 42; Carbon had 41; Niobrara and Washakie had 36; Platte had 32; Johnson had 31; Converse had 28; Crook had 26; Big Horn had 24; Weston had 18, and Hot Springs had four.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 108,103 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 104,655 have recovered.