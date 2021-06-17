POWELL — Amid high winds and triple-digit temperatures, wildland fires have exploded in northern Wyoming and southern Montana.
Fires are now raging in the Beartooth Range, the Pryor Mountains, the Bighorns and on public land near Buffalo, with columns of smoke visible across the Big Horn Basin. Given the amount of haze, the National Weather Service encouraged basin residents to limit their outdoor activities on Wednesday if possible.
As the air in Bearcreek, Montana became thick with smoke from the Robertson Draw Fire, blocking the sun, Bruce South was sporting his white hat and candy-apple red shirt as he headed into the Bear Creek Saloon to work a private party Tuesday night.
“We were supposed to get 50, but only 10 showed,” he said.
Flames from the Robertson Draw Fire, which was first reported Sunday afternoon on the border between Custer Gallatin National Forest and the Shoshone National Forest near Clark, had crested nearby Mount Maurice. A stiff wind seemed to be pushing the fire directly at the tiny town of Bearcreek, just 7 miles east of Red Lodge. Bearcreek was on evacuation notice, but never faced an official evacuation, according to Forest Service public information officer Billy Chapman.
“The wind shifted [Tuesday] night, pushing the fire south,” he said.
Several residents voluntarily left the area, fearing the worst.
South wasn’t too worried. The party was attended by several emergency medical services personnel who were in direct communication with fire officials, he said. The party continued while others were leaving town.
The fire grew from about 40 acres Sunday afternoon, when it was initially reported, to 2,000 acres Tuesday morning to more than 21,000 acres by Wednesday morning.
High winds and temperatures hampered the effort to fight the blaze on Tuesday, grounding air attack tankers and helicopters shortly after noon out of caution.
Earlier Tuesday, a helicopter responding to the Deep Creek fire near Townsend, Montana, experienced a hard landing, starting a fire and sending the five crew members to area hospitals for treatment.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said he was relieved to hear all involved were getting the necessary medical attention.
“Please join me for praying for them and our first responders across the state,” he posted on Twitter.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Montana Department of Transportation shut down Highway 308 between Belfry and Red Lodge.
It seemed much later in the day than it was, as the thick columns of black and white smoke from Robertson Draw Fire blotted out the sun. The shade made by smoke offered some temporary relief to the blazing heat of the day, but was little consolation.