Today

Cloudy skies. High 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy. High 43F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.