mountain bike discovery night.jpg
Buy Now

Family members ride during Mountain Bike Discovery Night at Hidden Hoot Trail.

 Courtesy photo | Nikki Ulug

LOVELL — In 1995, Fruita, Colorado, was essentially bankrupt. After their agriculture industry fell through due to irrigation problems and an oil refinery closed in the town, Troy Rarick said the town was on its knees.

That economic downturn allowed Rarick to buy a building on the cheap, open up a bike shop called Over The Edge and start building single track trails all over the open land surrounding the town. Today, Fruita brings in $42 million a year from mountain biking. It’s a recipe he has since recreated in Hurricane, Utah; Melrose, Australia; and Todos Santos, Mexico. On Wednesday, July 19, Rarick, spokesperson for Over the Edge Destination Development and self-proclaimed “mountain bike tourism consultant,” spoke at the Lovell Community Center with a simple message: That formula could work for Lovell, too.

Recommended for you