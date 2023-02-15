JACKSON — Underpinning the signs and music, cars honking, people cheering and chanting was the weight of serious concern Saturday as more than 100 people gathered on the Town Square to rally for the LGBTQ+ community.
“We are such a small community, and our voices really need to be heard,” Sophie Nielsen, a high school student at Mountain Academy, said at the rally. “Every person matters, and we hope this will make a difference by showing our community that there are safe places.”
Nielsen was with two other high school friends who said they showed up in support of the middle school students who organized it. The event drew a diverse crowd of family, friends, neighbors, teachers, students, mental health counselors and the young and old. And a few dogs, one of which wore the sign “Tally rallys for trans rights.”
A handful of middle schoolers who organized the event said they wanted to show support for their friends and community members who they say could be hurt by several bills being debated in Cheyenne.
“I hope this protest will bring awareness to these bills and maybe change some minds, said Victoria Morin, one of the middle school students who organized the rally.
At the rally, information was pasted to poster boards about various bills making their way through the Wyoming Legislature, including Senate Files 117, 111, 144 and 133. Those bills would govern the way educators are able to teach gender identity and sex orientation, address whether transgender girls can participate in interscholastic sports, prevent minors from obtaining gender-affirming care and make it illegal for physicians to provide gender-affirming care for someone under the age of 18.
As the crowd grew, so did the excitement of the afternoon, despite the winter chill. Folks drank hot coffee and passed around cookies while draping themselves in rainbow and pink and blue flags, symbols of the LGBTQ+ and trans communities, respectively.
“Equal rights, equal rights, equal rights,” students chanted in front of the elk antler arch on the southeast corner of the square. People held homemade signs that read, “Howdy Stranger. Yonder is Wyoming. The state that protects trans youth” and “Keep hate out of healthcare.”
Cars honked in support as passengers waved and clapped.
“I’m distressed at what the Legislature is trying to do,” Marge McNaughton said.
She was visiting family who also attended Saturday’s event.
“I come every year at this time to be with family,” McNaughton said. “This is a matter close to home, and I wouldn’t have missed this.”
Kjera Griffith, a second grade teacher at Munger Mountain Elementary School, was holding an umbrella open. She had different terms hanging from the ribs of the umbrella and said that these many terms for the LGBTQ+ community hold space under that single umbrella of community.