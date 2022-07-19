LARAMIE — A California woman accused of being involved in the murder and mutilation of a Laramie man gave police conflicting accounts of the killing.
An affidavit of probable cause for the arrest of Erin B. Wade, 25, also details a string of text messages Wade traded with her boyfriend, who’s been charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the Albany County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.
Hunter O. Fulton, 29, was arrested July 29 sitting in a running vehicle at a local motel “30 seconds” from hitting the road to leave Laramie.
The body of 27-year-old Matthew Caggiano, who had been reported missing and was last seen at a local bar with Fulton and Wade, was found in the couple’s room at the Gas Lite Motel. His body was found with a trash bag in the bathtub and had cuts to his torso.
Wade was arrested Tuesday in San Joaquin County, California, where she had fled to June 25, the day Caggiano was last seen, according to the affidavit written by Laramie Police Department Detective Matthew Leibovitz.
Laramie police investigators were able to contact Wade in California by phone in the days leading up to Fulton’s arrest, when she claimed Fulton shot and killed Caggiano after he entered her motel room and tried to assault her, according to the affidavit.
When pressed with the investigator’s belief she was lying, Wade changed her story.
She claimed Caggioano came into the room when Fulton had left to get some ice, then when Fulton came back the men fought, the affidavit says.
“She stated that some sort of physical ‘violent’ confrontation between Fulton and this male subject had occurred,” Leibovitz wrote. During the fight “she had heard a ‘gunshot.’ She stated that she knew her boyfriend, Fulton, typically carried a handgun.
“She then relayed that Fulton had shot this male individual, believed to be (Caggiano).”
She also said that Caggiano had brought duct tape and zip ties with him into the room, along with a knife; however, police never found those items during their investigation. Later in her talks with the LPD, Wade changed her story when asked “if she was being untruthful or had omitted any additional information,” the affidavit said.
At that time, Wade said Caggiano actually had not entered the motel room the way she originally said, and that he “had actually been invited into the room by both her and Fulton because he ‘did not have a place to stay.’”
With a search warrant to access Fulton’s cellphone, police found a flurry of text messages between Fulton and Wade in the wake of the killing, according to the affidavit.
After Fulton told Wade to delete his contact information in her phone and all texts between them, Wade said she would and said, “I do love you so f---- — much.”
She also asked him to send her some money.
She tried to console Fulton in texts sent at 9:35 a.m. June 26.
“And trust me. I 100% wish things didn’t happen the way they did,” it reads.