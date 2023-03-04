3.1.2022 - WY ag literacy 003.jpg
Buy Now

A spiderweb spells out "Some pig" at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. As with a selection of books on any subject, books about agriculture — like E.B. White's classic, "Charlotte's Web" — can increase children's awareness about farming, Library Director Cameron Duff said.

 Margaret O’Hara | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon issued an official proclamation declaring the week of March 6-11, 2023 as Wyoming Agricultural Literacy Week.

The governor noted the importance of reading and agriculture.

Tags

Recommended for you