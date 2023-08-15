police lights stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

LARAMIE — Fentanyl touches everyone, Louis “Chip” Cirillo, a Laramie Police Department officer and special agent with Wyoming’s Department of Criminal Investigation, told the Laramie City Council in July.

“I challenge anyone to say they don’t know someone who has used it, been harmed by it, or lost a loved one,” Cirillo said when he joined the council meeting via Zoom. “It still boggles the mind even for us.”

Recommended for you