LARAMIE — Wyoming is known as one of the most politically red states in the country, but Albany County Democrats say they are finding ways to make their voices heard as they head into this year’s budget session of the Legislature, which begins Feb. 14.
“We are a minority in our state, but not necessarily in Albany County,” said Carrie Murthy, who chairs the Albany County Democrats. “We really focus hard on our local races. Local races are what impact our community most on a day-to-day basis.”
There are nine Democrats total in the 90-person Wyoming Legislature: seven in the House of Representatives and two in the Senate. Four of them — almost half — represent Albany County.
Aside from one Libertarian and one Independent in the House, this leaves 79 republicans in the Legislature.
This leaves Albany County Democrats working with a nearly 88% supermajority that forces them to be unconventional in representing their constituents.
“My approach to the session is on policy,” said Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, who represents House District 45. “I find people that I agree with and don’t agree with on policy and we have conversations. As a Democrat in Wyoming, you have to throw that party affiliation out the door. … Take care of people back home and find a way to do that.”
The best way to get things done as a Democrat in Wyoming is through relationship building, hard work and coming prepared with facts and data to support your viewpoint, Provenza said.
Murthy said the strength of the Albany County Democratic Party comes from its grassroots, democratic approach. Elected Reps. Provenza, Trey Sherwood, Cathy Connolly and Sen. Chris Rothfuss will be on the front lines for the party during the upcoming legislative session.
Although politics by nature can be divisive, common values and goals are what Democrats in the Cowboy State focus on to work with their Republican counterparts.
“They just care deeply about our community,” Murthy said. “They are incredibly smart and dedicated. They listen to their constituents and they report back to their constituents.”
Freshman state Reps. Provenza and Sherwood have active Twitter pages where they break down issues and keep the public up to date. They also hold weekly “Freshman Friday” livestreams with Sweetwater County Rep. Chad Banks, where they explain current issues in the Legislature.
This is crucial to Murthy, who said this type of engagement allows the public to stay engaged with the party and politics in a way they wouldn’t be able to if left to wade through convoluted bills and meeting procedures on their own.
“(You) don’t see the contention that we see at a national level in Wyoming. We’re lucky,” said Rep. Jerry Paxton, a Laramie Republican who serves House District 47.
Paxton said his experience as been that the focus of lawmakers at the Capitol is more on policy and problem solving than party lines. This becomes especially important because even within the Republican Party there are a wide range of viewpoints and platforms.
Paxton said Albany County Republicans “get along with people across the aisle really well,” and that he enjoys hearing the different perspectives his Democrat colleagues bring to the table.
“In Wyoming, you (almost) have to have a scorecard to tell the difference between Republicans and Democrats,” Paxton said.
Murthy said she’s open to increasing collaboration with local members of the Republican Party, especially when it comes to issues of voter turnout and registration.
“Voters have so much power in Wyoming, in Albany County,” Murthy said. “Some of our local races were won and lost by only a handful of votes — and not just sometimes, but regularly.”
One rocky discussion for state lawmakers leading up to this year’s session has been redrawing the legislative representation lines in Wyoming, which happens every 10 years to adjust for changes in population after the U.S. Census count.
Albany County representatives from both parties have been collaborating on new maps and plans for months, and had come to some semblance of agreement when what had seemed a favored plan was thrown out during a Jan. 12 meeting.
“Ideally, with all that input they get in advance and that committee work, when the legislative session starts there would be some sort of agreement,” Murthy said.
While the previous map would have kept Albany County whole by dividing it into four legislative districts, under a new plan discussed during a Thursday meeting the county may have to share representation with other counties.
This could also impact Laramie city government elections, as City Council wards match the districts as they are now drawn.
Murthy said the new map zigzags around Republican districts and would not allow Albany County residents to be accurately represented in the Legislature.
“It’s frankly insulting and embarrassing that they would draw a map that was so gerrymandered,” Murthy said.
Paxton said he didn’t see a lot of division along party lines being the cause of disagreement in the redistricting process. Rather, it’s the challenges related to a population shift that is requiring some districts to change.
Under the new plan, District 47, which now includes Albany County, Rock River and Sweetwater County, could change to exclude Sweetwater County and take in more of Albany County, Paxton said.
District 47 is now the largest in the state and made up of rural areas that share similar interests, Paxton said. He would like to see the combination of rural communities continue so their voices can be heard.
Paxton said the most important part of the redistricting process is trying to find the best representation for the state.