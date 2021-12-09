LARAMIE — Following a public hearing for the proposed Rock Creek Wind Project this week, the Albany County Board of Commissioners has 45 days to make a decision about whether to approve its wind energy conversion systems permit.
The commission declined to make a decision Tuesday, as commissioners wanted time to ask more questions about the project in coming weeks.
Chicago-based Invenergy has proposed the 590-megawatt project that calls for up to 129 turbines on mostly private land about 25 miles north of Laramie between Interstate 80 and Rock River.
Most of the project area, about 37,000 acres, would be located in Albany County, with about 6,000 acres in Carbon County.
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project by a 3-1 vote in November. The Carbon County Board of Commissioners also has giving it a green light.
Albany County Planner David Gertsch told the commission that the application was complete according to the county’s regulations.
“They’ve addressed everything that’s required,” he said. “They’ve submitted the required reports and information that are needed for this application.”
Chase Marston, the project’s lead developer, said the Office of State Lands and Investments is scheduled to consider the project at its February meeting. Six to eight turbines would sit on state land.
“They don’t see any issue with February as a timeline,” Marston said. “We don’t see any issues with that as well, so we’re going to continue as planned.”
The project area is located in a remote part of the county with just four private landowners involved. Neighboring wind projects already established in the vicinity occupy much smaller areas, which Marston attributed to a need that newer, larger wind turbines be spread across more acreage.
“As turbines get larger they do need more space,” he said.
Invenergy’s goal is to transfer ownership of the project to PacifiCorp at its completion, and Marston said he expects that agreement to be finalized early next year.
Construction could start as soon as 2023, with operation targeted for the end of 2024.
Albany County’s regulations require that energy companies request permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to use aircraft detection lighting systems atop towers. That step typically happens late in a project’s development once final turbine locations have been decided.
“We don’t see any real reason for them to not approve any turbines in that area,” Marston said.
Marston said Invenergy hasn’t decided on a turbine model yet and is considering several manufactured by Vestas Wind Systems and GE Wind Energy.
In answering questions from Commissioner Pete Gosar, Marston said the turbine model, number of turbines and final layout would depend on information still being gathered, such as engineering and environmental studies and supply chain availability.