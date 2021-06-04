LARAMIE — A short, straight-forward news release from the Albany County Sheriff ’s Office early Thursday morning came as a welcome sigh of relief for many members of the Laramie community.
Those same people also would say the resignation of Sheriff Cpl. Derek Colling was too long in coming.
Recently appointed Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans released a two-sentence statement at about 9 a.m. Thursday. “Cpl. Derek Colling has submitted his resignation effective June 2, 2021, and is no longer employed with the Albany County Sheriff ’s Office,” it said. “No additional information will be provided regarding this personnel matter.”
Colling has been a focal point of tension in the community since shortly after Nov. 4, 2018. A sheriff ’s deputy at the time, Colling shot and killed Robert “Robbie” Ramirez when a traffic stop went awry near Ramirez’s apartment on Garfield Street.
Several stories published in the Laramie Boomerang since then detailed the preliminary investigations. There were those who were shocked about the event that transpired, knowing Ramirez suffered from mental health concerns, as well as Colling’s past record of using deadly force in July 2006 and September 2009 during his law enforcement career in Las Vegas.
Colling was cleared in both instances by officials with a ruling that one of the shootings was justified and the other cleared in a federal appellate court. He was later fired after another investigation, in which Las Vegas officials found him violating police policies in a beating and arrest incident. He returned to Laramie and was hired by former Albany County Sheriff Dave O’Malley in 2012.
There were also those who defended Colling, pointing to his successful career and advancement in law enforcement, despite those prior incidents.
Also well publicized was the appointment of a grand jury to investigate Ramirez’s death. Former Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said at the time it was the first time a grand jury has been convened in Wyoming for an officer-involved shooting.
The grand jury’s decision was to not indict Colling for involuntary manslaughter.
“Derek did what he had to do,” Tom Jublin, Colling’s attorney, said after the decision was reported by the Boomerang Jan. 10, 2019. “He feels great sadness over the fact that he had to take a life to do his job. He has expressed sympathy for Robbie’s family.”
Colling was later moved from patrol duties to an investigator/detective position with the sheriff’s office.
Six days prior to the grand jury decision, a forum was held by Albany County for Proper Policing, a group created shortly after Ramirez’s death. The group is still together to this day and states on its website, “We are a group of concerned Albany County residents demanding transparency, accountability and community oversight of elected officials and law enforcement.”
ACoPP also released a statement Thursday morning about Colling’s resignation.
“Derek Colling turning in his badge and gun is because of the efforts made by this community that fought for justice for Robbie Ramirez,” said Karlee Provenza.