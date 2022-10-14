LARAMIE — County clerks across Wyoming received an unexpected request from Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred last Friday. He sent a letter asking them to consider discontinuing the use of ballot drop boxes in the current election.
Seven counties in Wyoming provide ballot boxes as a method for absentee voters to return their ballots, and Albany County is one of them.
The county will continue to allow the use of ballot boxes to avoid disruptions to the voting process, Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said.
Allred took office Oct. 3 after Gov. Mark Gordon appointed him to replace former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, who accepted a judgeship in Goshen County.
While Buchanan had previously encouraged the use of ballot boxes during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Allred raised concerns about their security in his Friday letter.
“I’m mindful of the fact that there have been no issues reported with the use of the drop boxes in Wyoming, but that does not alleviate the potential for abuse or destruction of ballots through use of fire or other means,” Allred wrote in the letter.
In a response to Allred, Gonzalez explained that the county has already mailed over 2,000 absentee ballots to electors and has informed them that the ballot drop box is available for use.
“Thank you for stating that you do not wish to interrupt or cause confusion to the voting process that is already in progress here in Albany County,” she wrote. “At this time, having to remove our absentee ballot drop box for the 2022 General Election would do both.”