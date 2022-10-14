Sheridan County Ballot Box - vote
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheridan County installed a secure ballot drop box in the east parking lot behind the Sheridan County Health building. 

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

LARAMIE — County clerks across Wyoming received an unexpected request from Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred last Friday. He sent a letter asking them to consider discontinuing the use of ballot drop boxes in the current election.

Seven counties in Wyoming provide ballot boxes as a method for absentee voters to return their ballots, and Albany County is one of them.

