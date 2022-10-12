06-24-2020 New Election Equipment_RH 001.jpg
This ballot box, located in the east parking lot behind the Sheridan County Public Health building, gives voters another option for returning their absentee ballots. If voters choose to use the ballot drop box they must drop off their ballot before 7:00 p.m. on August 18, 2020.  

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

CHEYENNE — Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred has moved quickly to request the removal of absentee ballot drop boxes statewide.

Three days after he was sworn into office, he sent a letter on Friday to all 23 county clerks. In the correspondence, he asked them to consider the request, if not for this election, then for 2024 and all future elections.

