CHEYENNE — Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred has moved quickly to request the removal of absentee ballot drop boxes statewide.
Three days after he was sworn into office, he sent a letter on Friday to all 23 county clerks. In the correspondence, he asked them to consider the request, if not for this election, then for 2024 and all future elections.
Allred said while his time in the office would be short, he wanted to capitalize on the opportunity to continue the “great work of this office and oversee another successful election.”
Absentee voting began on Sept. 23 for the Nov. 8 general election.
“There is concern over the use of absentee ballot drop boxes. I know this concern is not new to you, and I’ve been apprised that only seven counties are currently using them in this general election,” Allred wrote. “I’m mindful of the fact that there have been no issues reported with the use of the drop boxes in Wyoming, but that does not alleviate the potential for abuse or destruction of ballots through use of fire or other means.”
Allred took office on Monday last week, after his appointment by Gov. Mark Gordon to replace former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, who accepted a judgeship in Goshen County.
Although both Allred and Buchanan are proponents of election integrity, their approach differs.
Buchanan encouraged county clerks to invest in ballot boxes in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his letter, Allred wrote that his predecessor’s administration interpreted Wyoming statute to mean that “delivered to the clerk” encompassed the use of the drop box that was at or near a county clerk’s office or the county courthouse. He said while he had a different understanding of what this means, he respected the prior direction of the Secretary of State’s Office.
“I know that absentee voting is already underway and that drop boxes are already being used by voters in those seven counties,” his letter continued. “I do not wish to interrupt or cause confusion to the voting process that is already in progress...”