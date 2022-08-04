baby stock
Courtesy photo

CASPER — Here is Bob Brechtel, standing on the sidewalk protesting outside an abortion clinic that plans to open in Casper later this year. He’s been here every Thursday afternoon, usually holding signs that say “Remember the Unborn” or “Pray to End Abortion,” since the clinic was announced in April.

Brechtel is adamantly, visibly, steadfastly against abortion. He’s been vocal about that fact for decades. He coordinates these weekly protests, where he says people from 37 different churches regularly participate. When Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, he said he was thankful and praised God for the decision.

