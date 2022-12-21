POWELL — Kanye West and his businesses may owe more than $50 million in taxes, but they appear mostly all square with the State of Wyoming.
Now known as Ye, the musician and entrepreneur left behind tens of thousands of dollars worth of IOUs to the state when he and his businesses pulled out of Cody in 2021.
Earlier this year, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services filed $75,400 worth of liens against two of West’s limited liability companies in Park County.
The liens showed that Psalm Cody Ranch — which holds West’s sprawling ranch south of Cody — and Yeezy Footwear — affiliated with his now-defunct partnership with Adidas — failed to pay workers’ compensation premiums while operating in Wyoming.
Employers are required to pay into the state fund to cover lost wages and medical bills stemming from on-the-job injuries, but the liens suggest West’s businesses failed to make those payments from the time he arrived in Cody in late 2019 to the shuttering of his local enterprises in the latter part of 2021.
However, on Nov. 29 and 30, a workforce services staffer signed off on paperwork to release the liens, indicating West’s businesses had paid the premiums, penalties and interest they owed.
Other creditors of West’s have not been as fortunate, as his business empire has crumbled amid a series of bizarre and antisemitic comments.
The same day workforce services agreed to release two of the three liens in Park County, West announced that he owed around $50 million in taxes.
Speaking on the Timcast IRL podcast, West said a $75 million hold had just been placed on several of his bank accounts.
“I tell all of my finance people [to] never use the term ‘a lot,’ but they said, ‘OK, you’re going to have to pay a lot of taxes,’” West said on the Nov. 29 broadcast.
A subsequent review of tax liens by NBC News found that West’s businesses also owe $600,000 to the State of California.
“I’m obviously not the most financially literate person on the planet,” West said on Timcast IRL, explaining that after becoming famous as a young man, other people have handled his affairs. “So now … I get to actually learn how to run a company; I get to learn how to, you know, to count,” he said.
There have been substantially fewer dollars for West to count in recent months.
Forbes dropped its estimate of West’s net worth from $2 billion to $400 million in October, after the sportswear giant Adidas terminated its lucrative partnership with West and Yeezy.
Other businesses have also cut ties with West after he said he would be going “death con 3 on Jewish people,” among other remarks.
More recently, he’s praised Adolf Hitler and defended Nazis.
In his Timcast IRL interview, West claimed that “they” — an apparent reference to Jewish people — were “trying to put me in prison” over the unpaid taxes.
He later walked off the set when podcast host Tim Pool contended it was corporate media and not the Jewish people who were being unfair to West.