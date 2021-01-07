CODY — There are some good signs during what has been a nearly year-long shortage in ammunition.
At stores, handfuls of boxes of even some of the most sought-after calibers are spending some time on the shelf before being snatched up. And an indoor range has been able to lean on longtime relationships and a unique business model to keep plenty of ammo available for those who use the range. But the ammo shortage, which began with fears of COVID-19, continued through a summer of demonstrations and a fall presidential election, is still frustrating customers and ammo sellers alike. Rocky Mountain Discount Sports manager Madison Pendley said while she had seen some improvement by December, ammo for common self-defense weapons in particular was still both hard to acquire and to keep on the shelves.
“It’s starting to get better, but not a huge improvement,” Pendley said. “With any of the self-defense calibers, when we find any we jump on all we can get.”
Jessi Toohey, manager at Cody Cartridge and Carry, said the combination of crises, alongside the bankruptcy of top primer manufacturer Remington, has made this shortage particularly difficult.
“Just everything has been hard to find,” she said. “I’m hopeful, but everybody’s pretty uncertain right now.”
Ammo suppliers are working to fill the demand.
“We appreciate your business and want you to know we are doing everything possible to continue to respond to the record level of demand for ammunition, bullets, cartridge cases, reloading presses and accessories,” ammo manufacturer Hornady announced.
Paul Brock, owner of Cody Firearms Experience, credited long-term relationships with suppliers and reloaders, a sales model different from stores and buying bulk far in advance, as ways his business has remained stocked.