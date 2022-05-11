JACKSON — A 42-year-old Colorado man was working for BMZ Roofing, a Colorado Springs-based company, when he fell 60 feet from a roof April 27 while working on the Cody House in Teton Village. Ricardo Miranda Hernandez was killed instantly.
The roofer’s death highlights Wyoming’s alarming rate of workplace fatalities, the worst in the nation in 2020.
Hernandez was working as a subcontractor for MD Roofing, also based in Colorado Springs, though the company also has a Jackson location.
OSHA conducted a two-day investigation, but OSHA agent Ben Jones declined to comment on the agency’s findings.
The crew of seven, all from the Colorado Springs area, told the responding deputy from Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Chad Sachse, on the day of the incident that they had been working on roofing projects in the Jackson area for three weeks and on the Cody House job for one week.
On the morning of the incident, Hernandez and four other crew members were on the roof. The crew accessed the roof by using a lift on the east side of the building. Once on the roof, there were anchors and ropes in place for the men to attach themselves to their harnesses, according to Sachse’s report.
“The east side of the roof was dry but for reasons unknown he stepped over to the west side, which was [covered in] plastic and slippery,” Sachse said. “All the safety measures were there and he was wearing his harness, but it looks like he just didn’t clip it into a safety rope.”
None of the men saw Hernandez slip and fall, according to Sachse, although it was “a tragic scene and a very emotional event for all of them.”
The foreman that day, Martin Hernandez, was Ricardo’s younger brother. Martin did not return to the job site, along with some others who returned to Colorado in mourning.
Seven crew members stayed to keep the job going, according to Erich Tucker of MD Roofing.
Tucker confirmed all necessary fall protections were in place that day and that the company is honoring Hernandez by increasing oversight.
“We’re implementing stricter safety procedures, like a no-tolerance policy,” Tucker said. “Guys are always required to wear their harness before they get on the roof, and we’ve checked this at the start of the day and at lunch to make sure they’re clipped in, but now we’ve implemented a policy where if we catch you once not clipped in, you’re on the ground for the rest of the day.”
Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue determined the cause of death was head and chest trauma and the manner was accidental.
According to OSHA, fatalities caused by falls from heights continue to be a leading cause of death for construction employees, accounting for 351 of the 1,008 construction fatalities recorded in 2020.
At the Workers Memorial Day event held on the steps of the Wyoming State Capitol on April 28, the prayer honoring all those killed on the job included a special one for Hernandez and his family.
Workers’ Memorial Day marked the day 51 years ago the Occupational Safety and Health Act was signed into law with the aim of providing every worker with a safe job.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, Wyoming consistently has one of the highest occupational fatality rates in the country.
From 2008 to 2018, the national average of workplace deaths was 3.5 deaths per 100,000.
In Wyoming during that period, the average rate was 11.2, more than three times higher than the national average.
Data gathered from the 10-year period 2008 to 2018 found that Wyoming experienced an average of 30 worker deaths per year during 2008-2018.
That’s one worker every 12 days. Wyoming has consistently been in the top five states when it comes to workplace fatality rates. But in 2020, it was number one. According to the annual report released by the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, or AFL-CIO, Wyoming had a fatality rate of 13%, the highest in the nation.
The national average in 2020 was 3.4%.
“It’s not just that we have these dangerous fields here in Wyoming,” said Tammy Johnson, Executive Director of the Wyoming AFL-CIO which compiled the report. “We don’t get inspections or compliance checks done regularly. In other states, OSHA is federally run, but in Wyoming ours is state run.”